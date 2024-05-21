Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bisil Plast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 268.42% to Rs 1.40 crore
Net profit of Bisil Plast reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 268.42% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.400.38 268 4.034.03 0 OPM %5.00-2.63 -5.714.47 - PBDT0.07-0.01 LP 0.230.18 28 PBT0.04-0.01 LP 0.200.18 11 NP0.04-0.01 LP 0.200.18 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 33.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 75.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Revolutionizing Supply Chain Industry: Silver Sickles Agro Plast Named Among Top 10 Supply Chain Startups in 2024

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 321.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Patspin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sheraton Properties &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon