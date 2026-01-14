Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 527 cr

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 527 crore. These wins, spanning the T&D and Poles & Lighting segments, mark a significant milestone in the Company's global expansion journey, further strengthening its presence across the MENA region and Africa while adding manufactured HTLS re-conductoring capability in India to its portfolio.

With these additions, Transrail's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have reached Rs 5,637 crore, reflecting sustained momentum across domestic and international markets. In addition, the Company currently holds an L1 position of more than Rs 2,800 crore, providing strong visibility on prospective inflows.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News