Dr. Reddy's launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%

Dr. Reddy's launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%, the generic equivalent of Extra Strength Pataday Once-Daily Relief, in the U.S. market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7% is an Antihistamine eye drop, indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

