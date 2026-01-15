Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.67% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 989.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.8519.7614.40-0.617.000.636.960.635.120.47

