Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 9.67% to Rs 17.85 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 989.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.8519.76 -10 OPM %14.40-0.61 -PBDT7.000.63 1011 PBT6.960.63 1005 NP5.120.47 989
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST