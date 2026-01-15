Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 9.67% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 989.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.8519.76 -10 OPM %14.40-0.61 -PBDT7.000.63 1011 PBT6.960.63 1005 NP5.120.47 989

R Systems expands GCC footprint with launch of GCC Copilot and new facility in Mexico

Dr. Reddy's launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 527 cr

Infosys allots 6,914 equity shares under ESOP

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

