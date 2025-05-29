Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 89.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 39.23 croreNet profit of Porwal Auto Components rose 89.66% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 39.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 95.84% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 140.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.2333.34 18 140.45146.39 -4 OPM %10.818.37 -5.128.25 - PBDT3.762.38 58 5.5710.15 -45 PBT2.201.16 90 0.194.36 -96 NP2.201.16 90 0.163.85 -96
