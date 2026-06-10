RBI likely stepped in to support rupee, conducts swaps, say traders

The Indian central bank likely ​stepped in to the ​foreign exchange market on ‌Wednesday to support the rupee, three traders told Reuters, as maturing contracts in the non-deliverable forwards market exerted pressure on the currency.

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly ‌on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading.

The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its ​spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for ‌maturities over 1 year, the traders ​said.

Both ‌the spot dollar sales and swaps ‌were being carried out by state-run lenders, ‌likely on behalf ​of the ​RBI, one of the traders added.