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Home / Finance / News / RBI likely stepped in to support rupee, conducts swaps, say traders

RBI likely stepped in to support rupee, conducts swaps, say traders

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly ‌on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading

RBI, reserve bank of india

The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its ​spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for ‌maturities over 1 year, the traders ​said | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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The Indian central bank likely ​stepped in to the ​foreign exchange market on ‌Wednesday to support the rupee, three traders told Reuters, as maturing contracts in the non-deliverable forwards market exerted pressure on the currency.

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly ‌on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading.

The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its ​spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for ‌maturities over 1 year, the traders ​said.

Both ‌the spot dollar sales and swaps ‌were being carried out by state-run lenders, ‌likely on behalf ​of the ​RBI, one of the traders added.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Indian rupee Rupee forex market

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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