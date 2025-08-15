Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.10% to Rs 59.85 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 11.23% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.10% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.8598.27 -39 OPM %9.676.30 -PBDT6.647.15 -7 PBT5.746.37 -10 NP4.194.72 -11
