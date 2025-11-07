Friday, November 07, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2025.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd tumbled 14.42% to Rs 130 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36100 shares in the past one month.

 

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 484.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91503 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 57.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7695 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd dropped 8.86% to Rs 4.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd fell 8.31% to Rs 7.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74853 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes spurt at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 75.53% in the September 2025 quarter

