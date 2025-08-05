Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 9126.14 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 6.48% to Rs 3314.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 9126.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6956.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9126.146956.32 31 OPM %60.2268.13 -PBDT5102.514749.95 7 PBT3847.603738.08 3 NP3314.593112.83 6
