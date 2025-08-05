Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 87.05 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 26.86% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.0588.71 -2 OPM %14.6612.07 -PBDT11.248.98 25 PBT10.798.49 27 NP8.036.33 27
