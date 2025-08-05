Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 26.61% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1165.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1265.501165.88 9 OPM %7.406.82 -PBDT67.4254.00 25 PBT40.9631.47 30 NP29.8823.60 27
