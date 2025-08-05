Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 374.14 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 2.96% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 374.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 349.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales374.14349.37 7 OPM %14.3514.24 -PBDT50.4342.94 17 PBT43.3235.41 22 NP30.2329.36 3
