BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, ITI Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2024.

BLS International Services Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 342.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd surged 16.46% to Rs 1260. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65422 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 16.05% to Rs 169.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd spurt 14.00% to Rs 265.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd jumped 13.03% to Rs 50.82. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

