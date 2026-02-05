Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.75% to Rs 13.58 crore

Net profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures declined 24.32% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.5810.232.725.280.370.540.370.540.280.37

