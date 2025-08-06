Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 2982.25 croreNet profit of Blue Star declined 28.36% to Rs 120.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 2982.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2865.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2982.252865.37 4 OPM %6.668.30 -PBDT204.58254.04 -19 PBT163.23226.02 -28 NP120.96168.84 -28
