Blue Star standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 croreNet profit of Blue Star declined 17.42% to Rs 69.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2294.522126.00 8 OPM %5.975.99 -PBDT129.11136.61 -5 PBT94.46113.99 -17 NP69.9184.66 -17
