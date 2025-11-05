Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Star standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Star standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 crore

Net profit of Blue Star declined 17.42% to Rs 69.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2294.522126.00 8 OPM %5.975.99 -PBDT129.11136.61 -5 PBT94.46113.99 -17 NP69.9184.66 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon