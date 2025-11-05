MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.97% to Rs 480.23 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 17.75% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 480.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 384.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales480.23384.27 25 OPM %72.1375.37 -PBDT124.66105.14 19 PBT122.88103.78 18 NP90.3476.72 18
