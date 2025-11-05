Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 376.62 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 5.01% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 376.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 336.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales376.62336.91 12 OPM %8.759.77 -PBDT36.1637.09 -3 PBT34.3735.35 -3 NP25.3826.72 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

