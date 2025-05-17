Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 156.72 croreNet profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 38.78% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 156.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.50% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 539.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 524.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.72150.01 4 539.80524.81 3 OPM %18.7918.46 -14.5520.17 - PBDT37.5531.64 19 102.43118.19 -13 PBT15.7511.04 43 19.0238.39 -50 NP12.068.69 39 11.5332.48 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content