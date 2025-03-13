Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of 3M India appoints directors

Board of 3M India appoints directors

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 March 2025

The Board of 3M India at its meeting held on 13 March 2025 has appointed Jayanand Vasudeorao Kaginalkar (DIN: 07904558), as an Additional Director of the Company, categorized as Executive Director (designated as Wholetime Director) with effect from 01 April 2025.

The Board also appointed Jung Hyun Kim (DIN: 10954275) as an Additional Director of the Company, categorized as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

