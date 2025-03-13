Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Ebony' in Devanahalli

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Brigade Group has launched a premium residential project, Ebony at Brigade Orchards. Ebony at Brigade Orchards is a joint venture residential project located in the serene and rapidly developing neighbourhood of Devanahalli. It is a part of the sprawling 135-acre Brigade Orchard township and comprises 230 residential units spread across four residential blocks, with a total development area of 0.5 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 380 crore.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

