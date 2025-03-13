Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr. Reddy's recalls Levetiracetam in 0.75% Sodium Chloride Injection 1,000 mg/100 mL in US

Dr. Reddy's recalls Levetiracetam in 0.75% Sodium Chloride Injection 1,000 mg/100 mL in US

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Due to mislabeling of infusion bag

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is recalling one Batch/Lot No: A1540076 of Levetiracetam in 0.75% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose infusion bags to the consumer level, in the United States.

The product is being recalled because the infusion bag is incorrectly labeled as Levetiracetam in 0.82% Sodium Chloride Injection 500 mg/100 mL single-dose bag, while the aluminum overwrap packaging correctly identifies the product as Levetiracetam in 0.75% Sodium Chloride Injection 1,000 mg/100 mL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

