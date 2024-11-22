Business Standard
Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves revision in rights issue size to Rs 225 cr

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Also approves Rs 100 cr NCD issuance

The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 22 November 2024 has approved the following:

- The revision of the quantum of the proposed Rights Issue to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 crore;

- The proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of up to 10,000 senior, secured, redeemable, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 100,000 each (NCDs) aggregating for an amount of Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

