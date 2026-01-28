Board of Cochin Shipyard approves acquisition of 23% stake in Conoship, Netherlands
At meeting held on 28 January 2026The board of Cochin Shipyard at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the proposal for acquisition of 23% equity shares of Conoship International Holding B.V. (Conoship), Netherlands with the objective of establishing a footprint in the European market through access to European ship design capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:51 PM IST