Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Thermax Energy Solutions Company

Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has incorporated a Company with the name Thermax Energy Solutions Company and the Certificate of Incorporation for Thermax Energy Solutions Company has been issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Saudi Arabia on 28 January 2026. Accordingly, Thermax Energy Solutions Company has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TBWES and a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company.

