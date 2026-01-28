Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Cochin Shipyard approves JV with HBL Engineering

Board of Cochin Shipyard approves JV with HBL Engineering

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 28 January 2026

The board of Cochin Shipyard at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the proposal for forming a Joint Venture Company with HBL Engineering for the purpose of developing electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions in the marine space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Thermax Energy Solutions Company

Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Thermax Energy Solutions Company

Cupid receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two IVD products

Cupid receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two IVD products

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to acquire Hyderabad-based 'Swamy & Sons 3PL'

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to acquire Hyderabad-based 'Swamy & Sons 3PL'

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

GAIL (India) and MOL, Japan signs long term charter agreement for a LNG carrier

GAIL (India) and MOL, Japan signs long term charter agreement for a LNG carrier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5SBI Card Q3 ResultsUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance