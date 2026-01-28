Board of Cochin Shipyard approves JV with HBL Engineering
At meeting held on 28 January 2026The board of Cochin Shipyard at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the proposal for forming a Joint Venture Company with HBL Engineering for the purpose of developing electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions in the marine space.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:50 PM IST