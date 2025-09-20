Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) said that it has signed a contract with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels (MPVs).

The total value of this contract is Rs $62.44 million.

This agreement represents an extension of the successful partnership between GRSE and Carsten Rehder, following the ongoing 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessel (MPV) project currently under execution in Kolkata.

GRSE has ventured into construction of these four hybrid propulsion MPVs with a provision of additional two vessels of hybrid propulsion type. This milestone underscores the shipyards expanding global footprint in commercial & green shipbuilding.

 

These MPVs will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. The vessels are designed to carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo in a single large cargo hold, capable of accommodating bulk, general, and project cargoes. Containers can also be carried on hatch covers.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

The company's net profit jumped 37.84% to Rs 120.18 crore on a 29.73% increase in revenue to Rs 1,309.87 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 2604.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

