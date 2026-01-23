Paradeep Parivahan enters into contract with UltraTech Cement
For deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportationParadeep Parivahan has signed an agreement with UltraTech Cement for deployment of electric vehicles for bulk transportation for a period of 8 years. The project involves the deployment of electric vehicles between UltraTech's Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh facilities, replacing conventional diesel powered heavy trucks on high-volume industrial route.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:16 PM IST