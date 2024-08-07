APL Apollo Tubes Ltd drops for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1413, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 38.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1413, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has eased around 8.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8888.95, up 2.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.13 lakh shares in last one month.