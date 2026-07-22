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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HEG notes application for reservation of name

Board of HEG notes application for reservation of name

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 22 July 2026

The board of HEG at its meeting held on 22 July 2026 has noted that the Company has applied to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for reservation of the proposed name "HEG Advanced Materials" in connection with the proposed change of its name from HEG Limited and the proposed name has been reserved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for a period of 60 days from the date of its approval.

While the Company's post-restructuring focus was earlier described broadly as "Greentech", the management has re-evaluated its long-term strategy to better align with the Company's core strengths in advanced manufacturing, specialized capabilities and value-added materials. The proposed name is intended to more accurately reflect the Company's business, strategic direction and corporate identity to its customers, investors and other stakeholders globally.

 

In terms of Clause 27 of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the proposed change of name is conditional upon, and shall become effective concurrently with, the Scheme becoming fully effective. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the Company shall undertake the necessary statutory and regulatory compliances for effecting the change of its name from HEG to HEG Advanced Materials and shall make the requisite disclosures to the Stock Exchanges in accordance with applicable laws.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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