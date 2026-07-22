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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.68%

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.68% at 1496.2 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tips Music Ltd shed 12.55%, Saregama India Ltd dropped 5.19% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 2.71%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 4.25% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.63% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.79% to close at 23996.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.92% to close at 76755.05 today.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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