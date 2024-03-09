Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 March 2024
The Board of HeidelbergCement India at its meeting held on 08 March 2024 took note of the resignation tendered by Kevin Gerard Gluskie from the position of Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 13 March 2024.
The Board has appointed Roberto Callieri (holding DIN 05139888) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as inducted him as a member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 March 2024 in place of Kevin Gerard Gluskie.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

HeidelbergCement India announced change in Chairman

Star Cement hits record high as PAT climbs 39% YoY in Q3

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

CRISIL assigns 'A1+' rating to short-term debt of Star Cement; reaffirms long-term rating

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Coimbatore

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Bavla unit clears USFDA audit

KP Energy wins 368.55 MW wind power project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPI Green Energy wins order for 305 MWac from Aditya Birla Renewables

PG Electroplast reports fire accident at warehouse in Noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon