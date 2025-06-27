Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

At meeting held on 27 June 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 27 June 2025 has approved purchase of up to 2.0% additional shareholding in its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the Bank's majority shareholding in the event of grant of stock-based compensation by the Company. The above will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Benchmarks rise for fourth day, Nifty ends above 25,600

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

