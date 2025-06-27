Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.55% at 993.95 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd gained 4.24%, Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.49% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.20%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.00% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.35% to close at 25637.8 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 84058.9 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

India will continue to grow robustly, even among major industrialized G7 countries: PHDCCI

India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

