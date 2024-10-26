Business Standard
Board of IDFC First Bank appoints director

Board of IDFC First Bank appoints director

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 October 2024

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 26 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Sudhir Kapadia (DIN: 05307843) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Bank, to hold office for his first term of 4 (four) consecutive years commencing from 26 October 2024 till 25 October 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

