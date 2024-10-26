Board of IDFC First Bank appoints director

At meeting held on 26 October 2024The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 26 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Sudhir Kapadia (DIN: 05307843) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Bank, to hold office for his first term of 4 (four) consecutive years commencing from 26 October 2024 till 25 October 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content