Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has accorded stage-1 approval for construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar on Barauni - Kanpur product pipeline (BKPL) and Patna - Motihari - Baitalpur (PMBL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1698.67 crore as combined re-sitement of existing marketing terminal and pipeline pump station in Patna and for undertaking pre project activities related thereto.
