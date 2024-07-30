Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 July 2024
The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has accorded stage-1 approval for construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar on Barauni - Kanpur product pipeline (BKPL) and Patna - Motihari - Baitalpur (PMBL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1698.67 crore as combined re-sitement of existing marketing terminal and pipeline pump station in Patna and for undertaking pre project activities related thereto.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani Energy Solutions files for QIP, floor price at Rs 1,027 per piece

Shanthi Gears result: PAT rises to Rs 21.66 cr, total income at Rs 142.2 cr

Paytm sees no impact of reduced UPI incentives on path to profitability

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha passes Union Budget 2024-25

Coastal Energen promoters reiterate commitment to one-time settlement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon