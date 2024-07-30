Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 12.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 12.69% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.7072.6911.5110.997.626.483.672.672.221.97