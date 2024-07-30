Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 12.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 78.70 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 12.69% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.7072.69 8 OPM %11.5110.99 -PBDT7.626.48 18 PBT3.672.67 37 NP2.221.97 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content