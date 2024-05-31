Business Standard
Board of Lorenzini Apparels allots equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
At meeting held on 30 May 2024
The Board of Lorenzini Apparels at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the conversion of 2,47,230 warrants into 2,47,23,00 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, out of the 10,38,37,10 warrants allotted on 05 October 2023 on preferential basis.
Consequent to sub-division/split in face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- each to Re 1/-, resulting into 10 equity shares of Re 1/- each for existing 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each, conversion ratio for outstanding warrant stand changed to 1 warrant is convertible, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Re 1.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

