Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Morepen Laboratories notes incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

Board of Morepen Laboratories notes incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 12 May 2025

The Board of Morepen Laboratories at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has noted the decision of the Board of Directors of Morepen Medipath (formerly known as Morepen Medtech), a subsidiary of the Company, to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the mainland at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary is intended to expand both the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) customer segments and to provide greater access to the medical device business.

Upon incorporation, the proposed company will become a step-down subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon