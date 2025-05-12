Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

On 17 May 2025

The Board of Precision Wires India will meet on 17 May 2025 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or other securities through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws, subject to such approvals as may be required.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

