Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as CMD

Board of Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as CMD

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 July 2025

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 24 July 2025 has approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Chairman of the Board, effective 1 August 2025. Accordingly, Tiwary will assume his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective 1 August 2025. Suresh Narayanan, will relinquish his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company upon his retirement on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BEML rebounds from recent sell-off; snaps two-month rising streak in July

BEML rebounds from recent sell-off; snaps two-month rising streak in July

Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon