Board of Nestle India approves sale of NBS division to Purina PetCare India

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 February 2024
The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 07 February 2024 has approved the slump sale of NestlBusiness Services ('NBS') Division of the Company to Purina PetCare India, which is a related party, being a 100% subsidiary of NestlS.A., for an aggregate consideration of Rs 79.8 crore. The said consideration is at an arm's length basis and would be adjusted for net working capital transferred by the Company as on 30th June 2024. The transaction will be effective from 1 July 2024, subject to customary closing conditions..
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

