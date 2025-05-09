Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery approves fund raising up to Rs 15 cr

Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery approves fund raising up to Rs 15 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved a proposal for fund raising up to Rs 15 crore by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to qualified institution placements, preferential issue, issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis, rights issue, private placement or any other method or combination of methods as may be considered appropriate by the Board.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR pares initial sharp losses; Geo-political concerns continue to weigh

Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

