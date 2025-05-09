Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 13.71% to Rs 18478.96 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 65.32% to Rs 2601.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1573.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.71% to Rs 18478.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16250.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 9548.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6564.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.76% to Rs 71307.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61073.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income18478.9616250.46 14 71307.7161073.34 17 OPM %67.2662.82 -70.1968.31 - PBDT3551.261797.05 98 12558.3310193.13 23 PBT3551.261797.05 98 12558.3310193.13 23 NP2601.981573.88 65 9548.286564.46 45

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Japanese markets led regional gains, Nikkei up 1.56%

China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.30%

Swiggy reports standalone net loss of Rs 927.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

