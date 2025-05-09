Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 25.90% to Rs 132.07 crore

Net loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.90% to Rs 132.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.93% to Rs 508.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1056.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales132.07178.24 -26 508.011056.79 -52 OPM %-3.627.79 --3.7012.10 - PBDT-7.4614.25 PL -25.50118.19 PL PBT-8.1913.61 PL -28.41115.71 PL NP-6.549.36 PL -22.0385.50 PL

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

