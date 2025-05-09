Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 8506.00 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 21.64% to Rs 1593.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1309.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 8506.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7083.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.38% to Rs 5655.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5577.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 32553.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27916.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8506.007083.00 20 32553.5027916.40 17 OPM %23.4925.85 -26.2628.42 - PBDT2459.901972.90 25 9383.208671.00 8 PBT2005.201605.20 25 7679.507201.00 7 NP1593.301309.80 22 5655.105577.90 1
