Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Shish Industries allots 5.66 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 May 2024
The Board of Shish Industries at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved the allotment of 5,66,520 equity shares of face value Rs 10.00 each, for cash, at a price of Rs 120.05 per equity share (including a premium of Rupees 110.05 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 6.80 crore by way of a preferential issue to the allottees as approved by the Members of the Company.
Consequent to above mentioned allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rupees 35,57,36,690.00 divided into 35573669equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each from Rupees 35,00,71,490.00 divided into 35007149 equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon