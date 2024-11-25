Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL gains after inking pact with CH4 Global to reduce methane emission

UPL gains after inking pact with CH4 Global to reduce methane emission

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

UPL rose 2.12% to Rs 578.10 after the company signed strategic partnership agreement with CH4 Global to bring the latter's methane-reducing feed supplement, 'Methane Tamer' to millions of cattle per day.

Methane Tamer, CH4 Globals flagship product innovation, is a stable, formulated cattle feed supplement based on whole Asparagopsis seaweed that has been shown in studies to reduce enteric methane emissions from cattle by up to 90% when used as recommended.

Under the multi-phase, multi-year agreement, the company and CH4 Global will develop a comprehensive roadmap targeting key livestock markets in India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. The collaboration will establish specific business models to distribute CH4 Globals Methane Tamer cattle feed additive in each of these markets.

 

Jai Shroff, chairman and Group CEO, UPL, said: Our OpenAg purpose places collaboration at the heart of progress, and through this partnership we aim to mark an important step in showing how agriculture can deliver on overall efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses. Methane is almost thirty times as harmful for global warming than CO2 and recent reports show the highest levels in 800,000 years, so its reduction must be our top priority. This initiative will present a new model for sustainable livestock which can be scaled globally, helping the industry reach net-zero for greenhouse gasses by adopting methane mitigation technologies, and demonstrating agricultures positive impact on the environment.

Steve Meller, President and CEO of CH4 Global, said: We are thrilled to join forces with a market leader like UPL to accelerate the global adoption of Methane Tamer. UPLs vast footprint across the key markets and its trusted relationships with farmers make them an ideal partner as we scale up to meet the massive need for enteric methane reduction solutions.

UPL is a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio of biological and traditional crop protection solutions.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 443 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with net loss of Rs 189 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 11,090 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 2 wickets away from famous win in Perth

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hindu-Muslim rift not in state, country's interest: Rahul on Sambhal clash

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,200 pts to 80,300; Nifty at 24,300; Financials, Oil lead

G7 leaders and heads of other nations at a session on AI, energy, Africa and West Asia, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)

Foreign ministers meet in Italy for final G7 of Biden administration

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

VST Ind gains 5% after selling 2.7 acre land for Rs 101.7 cr in Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon