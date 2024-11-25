Business Standard
SIS board OKs proposal to issue NCDs worth Rs 250 crore

SIS board OKs proposal to issue NCDs worth Rs 250 crore

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

SIS said that its board has approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 190 crore.

In the meeting held today, the board further considered and approved the proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 60 crore, aggregating the issuance of NCDs to Rs 250 crore.

SIS holds the top position in both security solutions and facility management sectors in India, and is the second-largest player in cash logistics. The company has also established itself as the largest security solutions provider in Australia.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 8.59% to Rs 68.81 crore on a 6.35% increase in net sales to Rs 3,268.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 380.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

