Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 June 2024
The Board of Tinna Trade at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 19,01,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, pursuant to conversion of 19,01,000 warrants.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid -up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 42,20,54,340 consisting of 4,22,05,434 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

