Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 13 June 2024

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid -up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 42,20,54,340 consisting of 4,22,05,434 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

The Board of Tinna Trade at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 19,01,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, pursuant to conversion of 19,01,000 warrants.